Emile Smith Rowe came off the bench to score Arsenal's fourth goal

Arsenal have reported an alleged incident of racism during their 4-1 win over Leeds at Elland Road.

Gunners substitute Rob Holding approached the fourth official in the 33rd minute, saying he had heard racial abuse from a Leeds supporter.

"It is very disappointing because we have done so much in football to try to avoid that," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

The Premier League is investigating the incident.

Arteta added: "The situation existed and was reported. It has to be dealt with by the authorities. I have nothing more to say about it.

"I don't think it's fair for a full stadium to pay the price. It was a single incident that has to be reported."