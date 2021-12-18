Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Phil Parkinson's side lie fifth in the National League

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has spoken of the difficulties he and other managers face in attempting to persuade vaccine-shy players to have a Covid-19 jab.

Parkinson says National League side Wrexham have players absent because of coronavirus.

The Premier League and UK government have urged Premier League footballers to get vaccinated.

But Parkinson says it is "a problem across the board".

He says "one or two" more of his players tested positive before they beat Gloucester City 5-0 in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The visitors opted to play despite having 10 positive cases themselves.

"We had a lot of players missing ourselves in terms of the Covid situation," said Parkinson.

"One or two came back positive today [Saturday] with their tests, so yes, it's so difficult for managers - we've got some players still unvaccinated, which I think is a problem across the board.

"But that's everyone's personal choice. You can't twist their arm and take them to the vaccination centre yourself. So that is a problem.

"Everybody's dealing with it and we've got to make sure we deal with it as professionally as we can and try and make sure that the effect is minimal."

Asked if he has told players they should be vaccinated, Parkinson replied: "Oh yeah, without a doubt.

"But this is a very difficult situation, isn't it?

"But the most important thing is that we do everything we can in terms of training and this week we've gone back to the protocol we had right back in pre-season.

"The lads turn up to the training ground changed ready to train and not coming back into the ground, not coming back to eat.

"[We're] trying to keep everyone away from each other, driving… without passengers - all those things we're trying to put in place like everybody else to restrict the infection.

"But we have picked up quite a few. Some are iller than others, but we've got to deal with it as best we can."

Parkinson hopes there will be no significant disruption to his plans or football generally for the rest of this season and beyond.

He added: "We're discussing what we're going to do next week and the time we can limit the players together is obviously beneficial, but we need to train.

"We only trained Thursday and Friday this week and I think it was great credit to the lads to put in the performance they've done today [against Gloucester] because I'm always worried that when we don't train much there's a risk of picking up injuries."