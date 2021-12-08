Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers are now five points clear at the summit of Scottish League 1 after beating Alloa Athletic 3-0.

Goals by Jamie Masson, Mitch Megginson, and Rory McAllister secured the points.

Cove extended their lead after Montrose were held 1-1 at home by Queen's Park, Graham Webster earning them a point after Louis Longridge's opener.

Dumbarton were beaten 3-2 at home by Peterhead, thanks to Josh Mulligan and a Russel McLean brace. Andy Geggan and Conner Duthie scored for the home side.

Elsewhere, East Fife against Falkirk and Clyde against Airdrieonians were both abandoned due to fog.