Peterborough United v Reading

Line-ups
Peterborough
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Benda
- 12Knight
- 4Thompson
- 6Kent
- 43Coulson
- 42Fuchs
- 18Norburn
- 15Poku
- 23Ward
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 10Brown
Substitutes
- 7Szmodics
- 11Grant
- 13Cornell
- 14Marriott
- 17Jones
- 20Morton
- 24Mumba
Reading
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 26Hein
- 17Yiadom
- 4Morrison
- 3Holmes
- 21Baba
- 8Rinomhota
- 15Drinkwater
- 9Ince
- 10Swift
- 11Meite
- 18Lucas João
Substitutes
- 5McIntyre
- 19Dele-Bashiru
- 22Southwood
- 32Camara
- 37Leavy
- 39Clarke
- 49Abrefa
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match report to appear here.