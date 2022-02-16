Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45ReadingReading
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium, England

Peterborough United v Reading

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Benda
  • 12Knight
  • 4Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 43Coulson
  • 42Fuchs
  • 18Norburn
  • 15Poku
  • 23Ward
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 7Szmodics
  • 11Grant
  • 13Cornell
  • 14Marriott
  • 17Jones
  • 20Morton
  • 24Mumba

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Hein
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4Morrison
  • 3Holmes
  • 21Baba
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 9Ince
  • 10Swift
  • 11Meite
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 5McIntyre
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 22Southwood
  • 32Camara
  • 37Leavy
  • 39Clarke
  • 49Abrefa
Referee:
Matt Donohue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR31157946361052
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd3013893933647
9West Brom31121093426846
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry30128103936344
13Stoke30127113832643
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool31118123437-341
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Cardiff31105163850-1235
20Hull3296172636-1033
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
