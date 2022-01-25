Championship
LutonLuton Town19:45Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Blackburn28157645301552
3Bournemouth27147643241949
4QPR2614574031947
5West Brom27129634201445
6Huddersfield2812883733444
7Middlesbrough2712693126542
8Nottm Forest2711793529640
9Stoke26115103228438
10Coventry2510783430437
11Sheff Utd2510693332136
12Blackpool27106112832-436
13Luton259883631535
14Millwall268992729-233
15Preston268992933-433
16Bristol City2796123547-1233
17Swansea248792832-431
18Birmingham2787122840-1231
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2554162151-3019
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2528151738-2114
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport