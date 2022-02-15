Cardiff City v Coventry City

Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 5-3-2
- 25Smithies
- 17Drameh
- 38Ng
- 5Flint
- 2McGuinness
- 3Bagan
- 32King
- 15Wintle
- 6Vaulks
- 39Davies
- 23Watters
Substitutes
- 1Phillips
- 8Ralls
- 9Hugill
- 10Ikpeazu
- 22Doyle
- 29M Harris
- 42Denham
Coventry
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Moore
- 5McFadzean
- 15Hyam
- 4Rose
- 20Kane
- 8Allen
- 14Sheaf
- 27Bidwell
- 10O'Hare
- 26Shipley
- 17Gyökeres
Substitutes
- 3Clarke-Salter
- 7Jones
- 9Waghorn
- 13Wilson
- 18Maatsen
- 30Tavares
- 36Howley
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report will appear here.