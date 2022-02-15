Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:45CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

Cardiff City v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 5-3-2

  • 25Smithies
  • 17Drameh
  • 38Ng
  • 5Flint
  • 2McGuinness
  • 3Bagan
  • 32King
  • 15Wintle
  • 6Vaulks
  • 39Davies
  • 23Watters

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 8Ralls
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Ikpeazu
  • 22Doyle
  • 29M Harris
  • 42Denham

Coventry

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Moore
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Hyam
  • 4Rose
  • 20Kane
  • 8Allen
  • 14Sheaf
  • 27Bidwell
  • 10O'Hare
  • 26Shipley
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 3Clarke-Salter
  • 7Jones
  • 9Waghorn
  • 13Wilson
  • 18Maatsen
  • 30Tavares
  • 36Howley
Referee:
John Busby

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR30157846341252
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8West Brom31121093426846
9Sheff Utd2913793933646
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry2912893934544
13Stoke30127113832643
14Blackpool31118123437-341
15Millwall301010103133-240
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Hull3195172636-1032
20Cardiff3095163650-1432
21Reading3084183660-2422
22Peterborough2955192360-3720
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport