Championship
PrestonPreston North End19:45Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Deepdale, England

Preston North End v Sheffield United

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 5Bauer
  • 16Hughes
  • 44Potts
  • 8Browne
  • 4Whiteman
  • 31Sinclair
  • 11Johnson
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 29Barkhuizen

Substitutes

  • 3Cunningham
  • 6Lindsay
  • 9Evans
  • 13McCann
  • 15Rafferty
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Ripley

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 12Egan
  • 6Basham
  • 3Stevens
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 24Hourihane
  • 19Robinson
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 10Sharp
  • 7Brewster

Substitutes

  • 8Berge
  • 14Burke
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 28Slater
  • 31Eastwood
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 34Gordon
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham25156464214351
2Bournemouth26147543232049
3Blackburn26147544281649
4QPR2513573830844
5West Brom26119631201142
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2711883330341
8Stoke2511593025538
9Coventry2410773328537
10Nottm Forest2610793328537
11Millwall258982728-133
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Luton238873429532
14Sheff Utd239592930-132
15Preston248882730-332
16Bristol City2686123245-1330
17Swansea237792732-528
18Birmingham2577112433-928
19Hull2565142031-1123
20Cardiff2565142644-1823
21Reading2584133045-1522
22Peterborough2454152148-2719
23Derby2681172524114
24Barnsley2428141636-2014
