CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Jonny-Rocks Stadium, England

Cheltenham Town v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2Long
  • 5Raglan
  • 6Freestone
  • 17Blair
  • 16Wright
  • 7Thomas
  • 23Bonds
  • 3Hussey
  • 14Williams
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 8Sercombe
  • 9Vassell
  • 11Chapman
  • 20Flinders
  • 21Joseph
  • 24Horton
  • 28Crowley

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 6Scarr
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 4Houghton
  • 10Mayor
  • 15Grant
  • 14Garrick
  • 18Agard

Substitutes

  • 2Bolton
  • 7Broom
  • 9Hardie
  • 11Ennis
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 31Jephcott
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Sunday 26th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham22145343152847
2Wigan21143440202045
3Sunderland22134539261343
4Wycombe22126436261042
5Plymouth23117536251140
6Oxford Utd22116536241239
7Sheff Wed2291033021937
8Portsmouth2210662822636
9MK Dons21105639271235
10Accrington2293102939-1030
11Ipswich237883834429
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham227782940-1128
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Cambridge236893238-626
17Wimbledon206773032-225
18Fleetwood2257103640-422
19Lincoln City215792228-622
20Shrewsbury2264122229-722
21Morecambe2255122944-1520
22Gillingham2238111834-1617
23Doncaster2144131336-2316
24Crewe2236131938-1915
