Fleetwood Town v Shrewsbury Town

FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Match report to appear here.
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|22
|14
|5
|3
|43
|15
|28
|47
|2
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|20
|45
|3
|Sunderland
|22
|13
|4
|5
|39
|26
|13
|43
|4
|Wycombe
|22
|12
|6
|4
|36
|26
|10
|42
|5
|Plymouth
|23
|11
|7
|5
|36
|25
|11
|40
|6
|Oxford Utd
|22
|11
|6
|5
|36
|24
|12
|39
|7
|Sheff Wed
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30
|21
|9
|37
|8
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|6
|36
|9
|MK Dons
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39
|27
|12
|35
|10
|Accrington
|22
|9
|3
|10
|29
|39
|-10
|30
|11
|Ipswich
|23
|7
|8
|8
|38
|34
|4
|29
|12
|Charlton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|30
|28
|2
|29
|13
|Burton
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|28
|-4
|28
|14
|Cheltenham
|22
|7
|7
|8
|29
|40
|-11
|28
|15
|Bolton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|29
|33
|-4
|26
|16
|Cambridge
|23
|6
|8
|9
|32
|38
|-6
|26
|17
|Wimbledon
|20
|6
|7
|7
|30
|32
|-2
|25
|18
|Fleetwood
|22
|5
|7
|10
|36
|40
|-4
|22
|19
|Lincoln City
|21
|5
|7
|9
|22
|28
|-6
|22
|20
|Shrewsbury
|22
|6
|4
|12
|22
|29
|-7
|22
|21
|Morecambe
|22
|5
|5
|12
|29
|44
|-15
|20
|22
|Gillingham
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|34
|-16
|17
|23
|Doncaster
|21
|4
|4
|13
|13
|36
|-23
|16
|24
|Crewe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|19
|38
|-19
|15
