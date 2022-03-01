League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
Venue: Fratton Park

Portsmouth v Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham34236561194275
2Wigan32206656322466
3MK Dons35199757352266
4Oxford Utd35188965432262
5Sunderland351781061471459
6Sheff Wed331610747351258
7Plymouth33168954391556
8Wycombe34151095546955
9Ipswich3514111053391453
10Bolton35156145547851
11Portsmouth32139104335848
12Accrington34137144453-946
13Cambridge341111124649-344
14Burton35128154247-544
15Cheltenham34914114456-1241
16Charlton34116174147-639
17Shrewsbury34910153135-437
18Lincoln City3398163746-935
19Fleetwood32712134756-933
20Wimbledon34615133953-1433
21Morecambe34710174464-2031
22Gillingham35612172855-2730
23Doncaster3685232868-4029
24Crewe3467212860-3225
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC