League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Mornflake Stadium, England

Crewe Alexandra v Wigan Athletic

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Richards
  • 6Offord
  • 29O'Riordan
  • 28Williams
  • 20Lundstram
  • 4Harper
  • 19Sambou
  • 8Lowery
  • 23Johnson
  • 11Ainley
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 9Porter
  • 14Finney
  • 16Murphy
  • 18Griffiths
  • 30Lawton
  • 32Salisbury

Wigan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Amos
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16Tilt
  • 27Darikwa
  • 8Power
  • 4Naylor
  • 21Bennett
  • 10Keane
  • 39Humphrys
  • 28Magennis

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 2Watts
  • 3Pearce
  • 7Edwards
  • 11Massey
  • 18Shinnie
  • 20Bayliss
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham37238662214177
2Wigan35227660332773
3MK Dons382110763382573
4Oxford Utd382081073482568
5Sunderland381991066481866
6Plymouth36198959392065
7Sheff Wed361810859401964
8Wycombe371711961471462
9Ipswich3816121057391860
10Portsmouth3616101053381558
11Bolton381671559491055
12Accrington36147154658-1249
13Cheltenham371114125260-847
14Burton38138174858-1047
15Cambridge371112144658-1245
16Lincoln City36118174249-741
17Charlton36117184249-740
18Shrewsbury37912163237-539
19Fleetwood36712175066-1633
20Wimbledon37615163958-1933
21Gillingham37712182958-2933
22Morecambe37711194670-2432
23Doncaster3885252873-4529
24Crewe3767243068-3825
