Crewe Alexandra v Wigan Athletic

CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45WiganWigan Athletic
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Richards
- 6Offord
- 29O'Riordan
- 28Williams
- 20Lundstram
- 4Harper
- 19Sambou
- 8Lowery
- 23Johnson
- 11Ainley
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 1Jääskeläinen
- 9Porter
- 14Finney
- 16Murphy
- 18Griffiths
- 30Lawton
- 32Salisbury
Wigan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Amos
- 15Kerr
- 5Whatmough
- 16Tilt
- 27Darikwa
- 8Power
- 4Naylor
- 21Bennett
- 10Keane
- 39Humphrys
- 28Magennis
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 2Watts
- 3Pearce
- 7Edwards
- 11Massey
- 18Shinnie
- 20Bayliss
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match report to follow.