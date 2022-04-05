AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic

WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|39
|24
|8
|7
|64
|25
|39
|80
|2
|Wigan
|38
|24
|8
|6
|67
|35
|32
|80
|3
|MK Dons
|40
|23
|10
|7
|66
|38
|28
|79
|4
|Plymouth
|41
|23
|8
|10
|67
|40
|27
|77
|5
|Sheff Wed
|40
|20
|12
|8
|66
|43
|23
|72
|6
|Sunderland
|40
|20
|10
|10
|67
|48
|19
|70
|7
|Oxford Utd
|40
|20
|9
|11
|74
|50
|24
|69
|8
|Wycombe
|40
|19
|12
|9
|64
|47
|17
|69
|9
|Ipswich
|41
|17
|13
|11
|59
|41
|18
|64
|10
|Portsmouth
|38
|16
|11
|11
|53
|39
|14
|59
|11
|Bolton
|40
|17
|8
|15
|61
|50
|11
|59
|12
|Cheltenham
|41
|12
|15
|14
|60
|71
|-11
|51
|13
|Cambridge
|40
|13
|12
|15
|48
|59
|-11
|51
|14
|Accrington
|40
|14
|9
|17
|52
|69
|-17
|51
|15
|Charlton
|40
|14
|7
|19
|47
|51
|-4
|49
|16
|Shrewsbury
|41
|12
|12
|17
|41
|39
|2
|48
|17
|Burton
|40
|13
|8
|19
|48
|63
|-15
|47
|18
|Lincoln City
|40
|12
|9
|19
|45
|53
|-8
|45
|19
|Fleetwood
|39
|8
|13
|18
|53
|68
|-15
|37
|20
|Gillingham
|41
|8
|13
|20
|31
|61
|-30
|37
|21
|Morecambe
|40
|8
|11
|21
|50
|79
|-29
|35
|22
|Wimbledon
|40
|6
|15
|19
|41
|64
|-23
|33
|23
|Doncaster
|41
|8
|6
|27
|28
|76
|-48
|30
|24
|Crewe
|40
|6
|7
|27
|31
|74
|-43
|25
