League Two
ExeterExeter City19:45SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Swindon Town

Last updated on .

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green341911464293568
2Northampton35179942291360
3Sutton United34169953391457
4Newport351511956451156
5Mansfield32168844341056
6Tranmere35168113830856
7Swindon341510957411655
8Exeter321412647331454
9Bristol Rovers34149114641551
10Port Vale331311946331350
11Salford33139113831748
12Hartlepool34138133644-847
13Crawley33129124144-345
14Harrogate341110135252043
15Bradford35913133845-740
16Walsall351010153747-1040
17Rochdale33814113945-638
18Carlisle34910152846-1837
19Colchester35812153349-1636
20Leyton Orient33714124236635
21Stevenage35713153254-2234
22Barrow34712153141-1033
23Oldham33710163451-1731
24Scunthorpe35412192459-3524
