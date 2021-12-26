League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 7Adams
  • 22Diarra
  • 6Piergianni
  • 33Couto
  • 8Whelan
  • 4Cissé
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 34Vaughan
  • 17Stobbs
  • 9Hope

Substitutes

  • 3Hart
  • 5McGahey
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 23Rogers
  • 27Hopcutt
  • 29Luamba
  • 48Atkinson

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Watson
  • 12Rowe
  • 6Onariase
  • 5Taft
  • 3O'Malley
  • 23Pugh
  • 7Green
  • 26Hackney
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 17Bunn
  • 19Jarvis

Substitutes

  • 2Millen
  • 4Kenyon
  • 9Loft
  • 10Hallam
  • 24Davis
  • 31Billson
  • 38Lewis
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report to appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th December 2021

  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00BarrowBarrow
  • CarlisleCarlisle UnitedPRochdaleRochdaleP
    Match postponed - Other
  • BradfordBradford CityPHarrogateHarrogate TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Bristol RoversBristol RoversPSutton UnitedSutton UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • ColchesterColchester UnitedPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
    Match postponed - Other
  • ExeterExeter CityPSwindonSwindon TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • NewportNewport CountyPForest GreenForest Green RoversP
    Match postponed - Other
  • NorthamptonNorthampton TownPWalsallWalsallP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Port ValePort ValePSalfordSalford CityP
    Match postponed - Other
  • StevenageStevenagePCrawleyCrawley TownP
    Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Sutton United2211383327636
4Port Vale21105635231235
5Tranmere2110561814435
6Newport229763529634
7Exeter218943224833
8Swindon209652924533
9Leyton Orient22710537211631
10Harrogate228683531430
11Mansfield218582426-229
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2183102231-927
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow205782224-222
20Colchester205781625-922
21Carlisle2147101529-1419
22Stevenage2147101634-1819
23Oldham2144132136-1516
24Scunthorpe2121091636-2016
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC