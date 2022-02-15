League Two
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers1Sutton UnitedSutton United0

Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Belshaw
  • 30Hoole
  • 17Taylor
  • 2Connolly
  • 16Anderton
  • 6Finley
  • 15Coutts
  • 19Anderson
  • 12Anderson
  • 11Nicholson
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 7Thomas
  • 9Clarke
  • 22Saunders
  • 25Harries
  • 26Whelan
  • 32Jaakkola
  • 33Rodman

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 22Kizzi
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 4Rowe
  • 3Wyatt
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 8DavisBooked at 12mins
  • 29Smith
  • 20Boldewijn
  • 25Wilson
  • 9Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 10Beautyman
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 12Nelson
  • 14Dundas
  • 19Korboa
Referee:
Christopher Pollard

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamSutton United
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Sutton United 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ajiboye.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Connor Taylor.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ajiboye.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Paul Coutts (Bristol Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty Bristol Rovers. Aaron Collins draws a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Coby Rowe (Sutton United) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Ajiboye (Sutton United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Omar Bugiel (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Bristol Rovers. Sam Nicholson tries a through ball, but Aaron Collins is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Finley.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alistair Smith.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliot Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Collins.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Dean Bouzanis.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere32167933221155
3Northampton30157835251052
4Exeter301311642291350
5Sutton United3114894536950
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Harrogate30118114645141
12Bristol Rovers29118103739-241
13Bradford3191393636040
14Crawley30117123741-440
15Hartlepool30117123038-840
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC