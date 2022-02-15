Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

First Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Sutton United 0.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Belshaw
- 30Hoole
- 17Taylor
- 2Connolly
- 16Anderton
- 6Finley
- 15Coutts
- 19Anderson
- 12Anderson
- 11Nicholson
- 10Collins
Substitutes
- 7Thomas
- 9Clarke
- 22Saunders
- 25Harries
- 26Whelan
- 32Jaakkola
- 33Rodman
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 22Kizzi
- 5Goodliffe
- 4Rowe
- 3Wyatt
- 7Ajiboye
- 8DavisBooked at 12mins
- 29Smith
- 20Boldewijn
- 25Wilson
- 9Bugiel
Substitutes
- 10Beautyman
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 12Nelson
- 14Dundas
- 19Korboa
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ajiboye.
Post update
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Connor Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ajiboye.
Post update
Penalty saved! Paul Coutts (Bristol Rovers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Bristol Rovers. Aaron Collins draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Coby Rowe (Sutton United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Ajiboye (Sutton United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Omar Bugiel (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.
Post update
Offside, Bristol Rovers. Sam Nicholson tries a through ball, but Aaron Collins is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Finley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Enzio Boldewijn (Sutton United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alistair Smith.
Post update
Attempt missed. Elliot Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Nicholson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Nicholson (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Collins.
Post update
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Dean Bouzanis.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Anderson.
