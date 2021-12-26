League Two
MansfieldMansfield Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: One Call Stadium, England

Mansfield Town v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 4Hewitt
  • 6Rawson
  • 12Hawkins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 35O'Toole
  • 10Maris
  • 25Stirk
  • 26Law
  • 9Bowery
  • 18Oates

Substitutes

  • 15Burke
  • 17Sinclair
  • 19Ward
  • 24Stech
  • 31Gale

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 5Odusina
  • 4Liddle
  • 16Byrne
  • 3Ferguson
  • 8Featherstone
  • 6Shelton
  • 28Daly
  • 10Molyneux
  • 9Cullen

Substitutes

  • 7Burey
  • 14Holohan
  • 18Smith
  • 19Cook
  • 20Ogle
  • 23Francis-Angol
  • 35Mitchell
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Sutton United2211383327636
4Port Vale21105635231235
5Tranmere2110561814435
6Newport229763529634
7Exeter218943224833
8Swindon209652924533
9Leyton Orient22710537211631
10Harrogate228683531430
11Mansfield218582426-229
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2183102231-927
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow205782224-222
20Colchester205781625-922
21Carlisle2147101529-1419
22Stevenage2147101634-1819
23Oldham2144132136-1516
24Scunthorpe2121091636-2016
View full League Two table

