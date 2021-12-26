League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00BarrowBarrow
Venue: Prenton Park, England

Tranmere Rovers v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Doohan
  • 22O'Connor
  • 5Davies
  • 26Clarke
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Morris
  • 8Spearing
  • 17Foley
  • 15Hawkes
  • 18Maynard
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 6Merrie
  • 10Watson
  • 11Feeney
  • 13Murphy
  • 21Duffy
  • 24Hayde
  • 27Burton

Barrow

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Farman
  • 2Brown
  • 6Ellis
  • 18Grayson
  • 24Hutton
  • 13White
  • 4Taylor
  • 8Jones
  • 15Gotts
  • 35Stevens
  • 12Gordon

Substitutes

  • 10Zanzala
  • 11Kay
  • 16Beadling
  • 21Lillis
  • 25Arthur
  • 33James
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Match report to appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th December 2021

  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • CarlisleCarlisle UnitedPRochdaleRochdaleP
    Match postponed - Other
  • BradfordBradford CityPHarrogateHarrogate TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Bristol RoversBristol RoversPSutton UnitedSutton UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • ColchesterColchester UnitedPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
    Match postponed - Other
  • ExeterExeter CityPSwindonSwindon TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • NewportNewport CountyPForest GreenForest Green RoversP
    Match postponed - Other
  • NorthamptonNorthampton TownPWalsallWalsallP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Port ValePort ValePSalfordSalford CityP
    Match postponed - Other
  • StevenageStevenagePCrawleyCrawley TownP
    Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Sutton United2211383327636
4Port Vale21105635231235
5Tranmere2110561814435
6Newport229763529634
7Exeter218943224833
8Swindon209652924533
9Leyton Orient22710537211631
10Harrogate228683531430
11Mansfield218582426-229
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2183102231-927
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow205782224-222
20Colchester205781625-922
21Carlisle2147101529-1419
22Stevenage2147101634-1819
23Oldham2144132136-1516
24Scunthorpe2121091636-2016
View full League Two table

Top Stories

