Tranmere Rovers v Barrow

TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00BarrowBarrow
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Doohan
- 22O'Connor
- 5Davies
- 26Clarke
- 3MacDonald
- 7Morris
- 8Spearing
- 17Foley
- 15Hawkes
- 18Maynard
- 20Nevitt
Substitutes
- 6Merrie
- 10Watson
- 11Feeney
- 13Murphy
- 21Duffy
- 24Hayde
- 27Burton
Barrow
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Farman
- 2Brown
- 6Ellis
- 18Grayson
- 24Hutton
- 13White
- 4Taylor
- 8Jones
- 15Gotts
- 35Stevens
- 12Gordon
Substitutes
- 10Zanzala
- 11Kay
- 16Beadling
- 21Lillis
- 25Arthur
- 33James
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
Match report to appear here.