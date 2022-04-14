Wrexham v Solihull Moors

WrexhamWrexham15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|18
|11
|6
|1
|36
|15
|21
|39
|2
|Halifax
|19
|12
|3
|4
|31
|16
|15
|39
|3
|Boreham Wood
|18
|11
|5
|2
|28
|13
|15
|38
|4
|Bromley
|20
|11
|5
|4
|36
|23
|13
|38
|5
|Wrexham
|20
|10
|6
|4
|35
|20
|15
|36
|6
|Solihull Moors
|20
|10
|6
|4
|28
|20
|8
|36
|7
|Notts County
|19
|10
|5
|4
|33
|22
|11
|35
|8
|Stockport
|19
|10
|3
|6
|34
|23
|11
|33
|9
|Dag & Red
|20
|10
|2
|8
|39
|26
|13
|32
|10
|Grimsby
|19
|10
|2
|7
|31
|21
|10
|32
|11
|Yeovil
|19
|9
|4
|6
|20
|18
|2
|31
|12
|Torquay
|20
|8
|3
|9
|31
|32
|-1
|27
|13
|Altrincham
|20
|7
|4
|9
|34
|34
|0
|25
|14
|Woking
|20
|8
|1
|11
|31
|31
|0
|25
|15
|Eastleigh
|18
|7
|4
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|25
|16
|Barnet
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|25
|17
|Aldershot
|20
|6
|3
|11
|24
|33
|-9
|21
|18
|Wealdstone
|19
|5
|6
|8
|19
|29
|-10
|21
|19
|Southend
|19
|4
|4
|11
|16
|31
|-15
|16
|20
|Weymouth
|19
|4
|3
|12
|21
|38
|-17
|15
|21
|Maidenhead United
|18
|4
|3
|11
|19
|38
|-19
|15
|22
|King's Lynn
|19
|3
|2
|14
|17
|40
|-23
|11
|23
|Dover
|20
|0
|4
|16
|15
|45
|-30
|-8