National League
WealdstoneWealdstonePMaidenhead UnitedMaidenhead UnitedP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Wealdstone P-P Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Wealdstone's Grosvenor Vale ground
Wealdstone's last fixture at Grosvenor Vale was against Yeovil Town on 8 February

Tuesday's scheduled National League game between Wealdstone and Maidenhead United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rain since the weekend meant the Grosvenor Vale playing surface was deemed unplayable by the match official during an earlier pitch inspection.

A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

The weather also saw two other National League games on Tuesday postponed, at both Dover and King's Lynn.

This is the second time Wealdstone and Maidenhead's fixture has been postponed after the original scheduled date of 26 December failed to go ahead because of Covid-19 cases in both squads.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport27174655262955
2Chesterfield271510250242655
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley26155642281450
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Grimsby281441042291346
9Notts County25136647291845
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay27124114241140
12Southend27115113037-738
13Yeovil27107102627-137
14Eastleigh2696112838-1033
15Woking27102154243-132
16Wealdstone2687112737-1031
17Altrincham2886144052-1230
18Aldershot2886143244-1230
19Barnet2786133253-2130
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2746172751-2418
22King's Lynn2643192451-2715
23Dover2814232163-42-5
View full National League table

