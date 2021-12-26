National League
DoverDover Athletic15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Crabble Athletic Ground

Dover Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 26th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield18116136152139
2Halifax19123431161539
3Boreham Wood18115228131538
4Bromley19114435221337
5Wrexham20106435201536
6Solihull Moors2010642820836
7Notts County19105433221135
8Grimsby19102731211032
9Yeovil189452015531
10Stockport189362922730
11Dag & Red1992837261129
12Altrincham197483329425
13Eastleigh187472124-325
14Barnet197482431-725
15Woking1980113030024
16Torquay197392832-424
17Wealdstone195681929-1021
18Aldershot1962112332-920
19Southend1843111530-1515
20Weymouth1943122138-1715
21Maidenhead United1843111938-1915
22King's Lynn1932141740-2311
23Dover1904151543-28-8
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC