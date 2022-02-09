Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle19:45Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Inverness CT v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath23128336162044
2Kilmarnock23124728161240
3Inverness CT24108630201038
4Raith Rovers2591153427738
5Partick Thistle21106534191536
6Hamilton2468102538-1326
7Morton235992733-624
8Dunfermline2441192338-1523
9Ayr2458112137-1623
10Queen of Sth2347122438-1419
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport