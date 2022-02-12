Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|24
|12
|9
|3
|38
|18
|20
|45
|2
|Kilmarnock
|24
|12
|4
|8
|29
|18
|11
|40
|3
|Inverness CT
|25
|10
|9
|6
|33
|23
|10
|39
|4
|Raith Rovers
|25
|9
|11
|5
|34
|27
|7
|38
|5
|Partick Thistle
|22
|10
|7
|5
|37
|22
|15
|37
|6
|Hamilton
|25
|6
|9
|10
|27
|40
|-13
|27
|7
|Ayr
|25
|6
|8
|11
|23
|38
|-15
|26
|8
|Morton
|23
|5
|9
|9
|27
|33
|-6
|24
|9
|Dunfermline
|24
|4
|11
|9
|23
|38
|-15
|23
|10
|Queen of Sth
|23
|4
|7
|12
|24
|38
|-14
|19
With January's deadline day approaching, BBC Scotland finds out what goes on behind the scenes during a Scottish football transfer.
Bruce Mouat talks about the prospect of winning two gold medals at next month's Winter Olympics and why coming out as gay to team-mates helped him on that journey.
Celtic captain Kelly Clark joins Leanne Crichton and Rachel Corsie for the latest episode of Behind The Goals.
Former Celtic goalkeeper Jonathan Gould and ex-striker Harald Brattbakk relive the club's memorable 1998 title success.
Fearless 82-year-old Scot Murdoch McGregor is the UK sailor of the year for 2021 after his incredible solo voyage made him the oldest person to circumnavigate Britain.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland