Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath24129338182045
2Kilmarnock24124829181140
3Inverness CT25109633231039
4Raith Rovers2591153427738
5Partick Thistle22107537221537
6Hamilton2569102740-1327
7Ayr2568112338-1526
8Morton235992733-624
9Dunfermline2441192338-1523
10Queen of Sth2347122438-1419
View full Scottish Championship table

