Scottish League One
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Sunday 26th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers18114337172037
2Montrose1998233161735
3Queen's Park1769232181427
4Airdrieonians168262521426
5Peterhead196492831-322
6Falkirk176472026-622
7Alloa185582530-520
8Clyde175572132-1120
9Dumbarton1853102537-1218
10East Fife1734101937-1813
