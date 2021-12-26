Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|18
|11
|4
|3
|37
|17
|20
|37
|2
|Montrose
|19
|9
|8
|2
|33
|16
|17
|35
|3
|Queen's Park
|17
|6
|9
|2
|32
|18
|14
|27
|4
|Airdrieonians
|16
|8
|2
|6
|25
|21
|4
|26
|5
|Peterhead
|19
|6
|4
|9
|28
|31
|-3
|22
|6
|Falkirk
|17
|6
|4
|7
|20
|26
|-6
|22
|7
|Alloa
|18
|5
|5
|8
|25
|30
|-5
|20
|8
|Clyde
|17
|5
|5
|7
|21
|32
|-11
|20
|9
|Dumbarton
|18
|5
|3
|10
|25
|37
|-12
|18
|10
|East Fife
|17
|3
|4
|10
|19
|37
|-18
|13