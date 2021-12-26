Annan Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic13:00Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kelty Hearts
|16
|13
|3
|0
|37
|10
|27
|42
|2
|Forfar
|17
|10
|5
|2
|32
|14
|18
|35
|3
|Annan Athletic
|17
|9
|2
|6
|27
|21
|6
|29
|4
|Edinburgh City
|18
|7
|4
|7
|22
|27
|-5
|25
|5
|Stranraer
|17
|6
|4
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|22
|6
|Stirling
|18
|6
|3
|9
|23
|24
|-1
|21
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|17
|5
|5
|7
|23
|27
|-4
|20
|8
|Albion
|17
|5
|3
|9
|20
|29
|-9
|18
|9
|Elgin
|17
|4
|5
|8
|16
|25
|-9
|17
|10
|Cowdenbeath
|18
|2
|4
|12
|11
|29
|-18
|10