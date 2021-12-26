Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v Stenhousemuir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts16133037102742
2Forfar17105232141835
3Annan Athletic179262721629
4Edinburgh City187472227-525
5Stranraer176472025-522
6Stirling186392324-121
7Stenhousemuir175572327-420
8Albion175392029-918
9Elgin174581625-917
10Cowdenbeath1824121129-1810
