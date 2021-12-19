Chelsea say a request to postpone Sunday's Premier League game at Wolves was rejected
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea have said a request to postpone Sunday's Premier League match at Wolves because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club was rejected.
The Blues expressed disappointment that league bosses insisted the match go ahead on a weekend of football heavily affected by Covid postponements.
Chelsea were already without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi because of positive Covid tests.
It is understood more Chelsea players have since tested positive.
It is anticipated a makeshift squad will be named by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for the match which kicks off at 14:00 GMT.
