Kompany took over as Anderlecht head coach in August 2020

Club Bruges have condemned fans who allegedly racially abused former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany during Sunday's game with Anderlecht.

Kompany, the current Anderlecht head coach, was visibly upset after the 2-2 draw.

The 35-year-old said he, his players and staff were verbally abused throughout the game.

"I'm having a hard time with it," Kompany told Eleven Sports. "I will go home dismayed and disappointed."

He added: "We are here with a lot of people who have given a lot from this country and who just come to play football."

Kompany, who won four Premier League titles with City before leaving in 2019 to join Anderlecht as player-manager, refused to speak to the wider media after the game and said he wanted to "go home, rest and spend time with people who are important to me".

In response to Kompany's comments, Club Bruges posted on Twitter: "The club, it's supporters, staff, players, employees and board strongly condemn any form of racism. These individuals are not representative of the values and norms of our club."

In October, a Belgium-based Manchester City fan was attacked on his way home from the Champions League meeting between City and Club Bruges.