Leicester sit two points above bottom side Birmingham in the WSL table

Leicester's crucial first victory in the Women's Super League saw them leapfrog relegation rivals Birmingham City and move off the bottom of the table - so it is no surprise there was "relief" at full-time.

Manager Lydia Bedford, who took over at the end of November, said the three points were "critical" to their hopes of staying up and Leicester must "use it as a platform" to pick up more points in the new year.

Prior to Sunday's win over Birmingham, the Foxes had not picked up a single point in their first season in the WSL.

"I'm really proud of the girls' performance," said Bedford. "We always knew it would be a big game. We have tried to play it down as much as possible but the points are critical to us at this stage of the season.

"Relief and pride are probably the two biggest emotions right now and I think the girls deserve everything they have achieved.

"You could see it in their faces. They are really pleased and they should be. It's really important the girls use this as a platform for the second half of the season and build on it."

Bedford said there will be more opportunities to pull away from the relegation spot this season, adding that the win gave them "a bit of a buffer" on Birmingham.

"It is a good place to start and it gives us that belief we've been working on, so hopefully that helps in January," she added.

"One of the things we spoke about when I first came to the club was having more composure on the pitch and I think you saw that in snippets.

"The fact they played under pressure with confidence is really important. There has always been belief. I'm just pleased the players can now see that come to life and know what it feels like to have three points."

'I have no doubt we will be OK'

Birmingham's Lucy Quinn joined the club in the summer

Birmingham City boss Darren Carter said this week's result "would not define" either team's season but he could not hide his disappointment.

The visitors had a number of set-pieces which they did not take advantage of, with Carter saying they did not get "anywhere near the ceiling" of their peak performance level.

"We've huffed and puffed and got done with the second goal on a set-piece which is criminal at any level so yeah, we're disappointed," he added.

"We could have shown a lot more in those moments when we needed that bit of quality and it wasn't quite there for us.

"Whether we had drawn or won the game, my message will still be the same. It won't define either team's season."

However, Carter admitted the victory gives Leicester an "advantage mentally" going into the Christmas period.

But the Blues boss is confident they can avoid relegation as long as the players show "belief" and put in hard work.

"They need to come back [from the Christmas break] ready to work because it's the only thing now that will get us out of this position," he added.

"We can't feel sorry for ourselves. We still have half a season to go and there's a lot of points. Every game will be tough for us but we have to have that belief.

"I have that belief. I believe in these players and their spirit. I have confidence we can put points on the board. The players have to start believing in themselves and if they bring that, I have no doubt we will be OK."