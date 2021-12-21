Manchester City will be top at Christmas after winning eight straight games but I don't think any team will take control of this Premier League title race for a long time yet.

At the moment, it is City's turn to make everyone say 'wow' at the way they are playing. Some of their football is amazing and they are strolling through many of their matches.

They currently look the team to stop, but I have thought the same about Liverpool and Chelsea at different times this season and I am sure we will soon be talking again how strong those two look.

City hit top spot for the first time this season after beating Watford 3-1 on 4 December, and have stayed there ever since

What I am expecting over the next 20 games is exactly the same as what we have seen so far. I am convinced things will keep on changing, with the leading trio continuing to flip-flop their positions at the top.

Last year, it was City who put together a stunning run in the second half of the campaign, winning 15 league games in a row from 19 December to 2 March.

Pep Guardiola's side were eighth at Christmas 2020, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, and finished up 12 points clear of the pack.

This time the circumstances are different, and it is not just a case of wondering who will hit form in the new year.

Covid-19 is the big unknown. Outbreaks have already affected most clubs, and we don't know how that will continue to impact each team or the fixture list in the coming weeks.

I am sure there will be more games postponed but I am not surprised the Premier League decided to press on with the festive schedule as planned.

The vast majority of clubs want to continue if they possibly can, and I agree with their decision. Otherwise, in a couple of months the same clubs would be asking how they are going to fit all their games in.

Now, we all want to see the players jabbed and vaccinated as much as possible, because that will keep more games on and help with everyone's safety.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wanted to postpone their game at Wolves last Sunday because of Covid, then saw his side draw, losing more ground to City and Liverpool.

Just two months ago, Chelsea looked brilliant and especially strong defensively. Now? They have started conceding and have dropped points in five of their past eight league games.

Part of the reason they have stuttered is injuries, I get that. They have been without N'Golo Kante, who returned at the weekend, and Mateo Kovacic and Romelu Lukaku have also had issues.

Lukaku, who I saw as probably the most important signing that any club made last summer, has not started a Premier League game since 16 October.

He has not scored in the top flight since 11 September, but Chelsea were coping pretty well without him until recently. Not any more.

Clearly, to get back on track they need Lukaku to start firing again, and quickly, or for someone else to provide the spark they need.

They looked flat against Wolves at the weekend and although they are still right in the mix for the title, they cannot afford to fall much further behind.

Liverpool will miss star duo but are not going away

Liverpool also lost some key players to Covid last week but their biggest worry is probably how they will cope in January when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away with Egypt and Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

If that tournament goes ahead, Salah and Mane might only end up missing two league games each - but it could be three or four. In a title race this tight, that could be enough to cost Jurgen Klopp's side the big prize.

We are talking about two of his star players, who can and will change games by scoring goals, being away for up to a month.

Salah, in particular, is capable of magic at any moment. For me, he is the best in the world right now - not just the best goalscorer, but the best player full stop.

So of course his absence is going to be a loss to Liverpool and a boost to their rivals, although Klopp still has plenty of firepower to call on in Diogo Jota, Robert Firmino, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

You could argue that, like Chelsea, Liverpool have not been at their usual level in recent weeks anyway, but they have still been winning most of the time.

I know they dropped points against Spurs at the weekend but they saw some very strange - and incorrect - refereeing decisions go against them. Those decisions didn't quite ruin the game, but they had a big say in the outcome.

Overall, I don't have any concerns about Liverpool and I'd actually say it is a positive that they have kept their momentum despite having to work harder than City for the points in recent weeks. We know they will improve, and they are not going away.

City have found their rhythm without De Bruyne

Manchester City are the ones setting the standard at the moment, though, and they have found their rhythm.

That's despite them not having Kevin de Bruyne fit and firing to pull the strings for them in the way he usually would.

De Bruyne was absolutely magnificent in City's 7-0 win over Leeds last week, but he still hasn't managed a Premier League assist this season, which is obviously very unlike him. For various reasons, we haven't seen the best of Jack Grealish either since his £100m move from Aston Villa.

City haven't missed them because of how good Bernardo Silva has been and, on top of that, Rodri in midfield and Ruben Dias at the back have both been superb.

It's hard to find many weaknesses with City, and Guardiola will feel there is more to come from his team too. Liverpool and Chelsea will have to be at their very best if they are going to overhaul them.

Alan Shearer was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.