Match ends, AC Milan 0, Napoli 1.
Napoli ended a three-game winless run in Serie A with a victory at AC Milan that saw them move above the hosts and within four points of leaders Inter.
Elif Elmas headed in at the front post from a corner after five minutes to score what proved to be the winner.
Franck Kessie thought he had levelled for the hosts at the San Siro in the 90th minute but after a lengthy check it was chalked off for a tight offside.
Olivier Giroud was ruled to be offside when on the floor in the build-up.
It was a vital win for Napoli who had slipped off the pace following successive defeats.
They move into second place in the table, on the same points as Milan but above them on goal difference.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 25FlorenziSubstituted forKaluluat 86'minutes
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 8TonaliSubstituted forBennacerat 78'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 30MessiasSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 78'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forGiroudat 63'minutes
- 33KrunicSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 63'minutes
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 4Bennacer
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 9Giroud
- 20Kalulu
- 27Maldini
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 83Mirante
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Ospina
- 2MalcuitBooked at 67mins
- 13Rrahmani
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 22Di LorenzoBooked at 33mins
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 4DemmeSubstituted forLobotkaat 54'minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 77'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forOunasat 77'minutes
- 7ElmasSubstituted forGhoulamat 86'minutes
- 37PetagnaSubstituted forMertensat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 12Marfella
- 14Mertens
- 21Politano
- 31Ghoulam
- 33Ounas
- 59Zanoli
- 68Lobotka
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 0, Napoli 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer.
Post update
Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).
Post update
Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Franck Kessié tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).
Post update
Fodé Ballo-Touré (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal AC Milan 0-1 Napoli.
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Post update
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Faouzi Ghoulam replaces Eljif Elmas.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Pierre Kalulu replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Amir Rrahmani.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Andrea Petagna.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Samu Castillejo replaces Junior Messias.