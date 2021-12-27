Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland

First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Sunderland 2.
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jones
- 2Knoyle
- 30Blythe
- 5Olowu
- 28Horton
- 29Hasani
- 14Smith
- 31Ravenhill
- 17Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 20Dodoo
- 10Rowe
Substitutes
- 7Bogle
- 12Dahlberg
- 16Barlow
- 18Williams
- 21Cukur
- 23Gardner
- 41Faulkner
Sunderland
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 39Hoffmann
- 26Wright
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 7Dajaku
- 24Neil
- 4Evans
- 11Gooch
- 21Pritchard
- 8Embleton
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 5Alves
- 17Cirkin
- 25Younger
- 33Hume
- 37Harris
- 48Mbunga-Kimpioka
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Pritchard following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.
Attempt saved. Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joseph Olowu.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Sunderland 2. Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard following a set piece situation.
Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Blythe (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Foul by Corry Evans (Sunderland).
Post update
Lirak Hasani (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Sunderland).
Post update
Ben Blythe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Sunderland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Stewart.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Lirak Hasani.
Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bailey Wright (Sunderland).
Post update
Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Sunderland).
Match report to appear here.