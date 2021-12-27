League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers0SunderlandSunderland2

Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland

League One

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jones
  • 2Knoyle
  • 30Blythe
  • 5Olowu
  • 28Horton
  • 29Hasani
  • 14Smith
  • 31Ravenhill
  • 17Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 20Dodoo
  • 10Rowe

Substitutes

  • 7Bogle
  • 12Dahlberg
  • 16Barlow
  • 18Williams
  • 21Cukur
  • 23Gardner
  • 41Faulkner

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 39Hoffmann
  • 26Wright
  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 7Dajaku
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 11Gooch
  • 21Pritchard
  • 8Embleton
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 5Alves
  • 17Cirkin
  • 25Younger
  • 33Hume
  • 37Harris
  • 48Mbunga-Kimpioka
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home0
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 0, Sunderland 2.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Pritchard following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Joseph Olowu.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Doncaster Rovers 0, Sunderland 2. Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ben Blythe (Doncaster Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Corry Evans (Sunderland).

  11. Post update

    Lirak Hasani (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ross Stewart (Sunderland).

  13. Post update

    Ben Blythe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Sunderland) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Stewart.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Lirak Hasani.

  16. Post update

    Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Tom Flanagan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Bailey Wright (Sunderland).

  19. Post update

    Matthew Smith (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ross Stewart (Sunderland).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 27th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham23145443162747
2Sunderland23144541261546
3Wigan21143440202045
4Plymouth24127538251343
5Wycombe22126436261042
6Oxford Utd22116536241239
7MK Dons22115642291338
8Sheff Wed2291033021937
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington23103103039-933
11Ipswich237883834429
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham237792942-1328
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Cambridge236893238-626
17Wimbledon206773032-225
18Shrewsbury2374122529-425
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2255122944-1520
22Gillingham2238111834-1617
23Doncaster2244141338-2516
24Crewe2236131938-1915
View full League One table

