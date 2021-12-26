Newcastle United v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has said his players will train "individually" on Christmas Day

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United have no cases of coronavirus among their squad, with Emil Krafth and Javier Manquillo back in contention following illness.

Isaac Hayden is suspended, while Federico Fernandez, Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis remain out.

Manchester United have also reported a clean bill of health in terms of Covid-19 testing.

Paul Pogba is the club's only injury absentee, with Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani among those fit again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Eddie Howe has improved Newcastle, but not enough to get them many more points than they already had. Yes, he brought them their first win of the season but they are still losing a lot of games. They have left themselves a mammoth task to stay up.

Lose this too and they will have earned 10 points from their first 19 games. Even reaching 35 points, which has been what teams have needed for survival in two of the past three seasons, will take a phenomenal effort from here.

I do think this game will end in another defeat for the Magpies too. Yes, they were competitive at Anfield, and they also had a big decision go against them against Manchester City, but the facts are they were just not good enough defensively to get anything out of either game.

I'm expecting a similar story here. Manchester United have had a couple of weeks off since their last game because of a Covid-19 outbreak, but their training ground reopened this week and Ralph Rangnick will have been working them hard. They will be going to St James' Park to win.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v 1980s pop legends Tears for Fears

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 150th top-flight meeting, with Manchester United seeking to match their club record of five successive league wins against Newcastle.

The Magpies have won just three of the past 17 Premier League encounters, all by a 1-0 scoreline.

Newcastle have lost 10 Premier League games against Manchester United after scoring the opening goal - equalling the competition record against a single opponent.

Newcastle United

This is the first time Newcastle have spent Christmas Day in the relegation zone.

Newcastle have won just one of their seven games under head coach Eddie Howe, losing the last three in a row.

They have conceded 79 league goals in 2021 - the joint most of any Premier League team in a calendar year, along with Ipswich Town in 1994. The last top-flight team to concede more over the course of a year was West Bromwich Albion, who let in 87 goals in 1985.

The Magpies have let in 41 goals, their most after 18 games of a season since 1960 when they went on to be relegated from the top flight.

Newcastle have dropped a league-high 17 points from winning positions this season.

Newcastle have lost all 10 Premier League matches this campaign against teams in the top half of the table, in contrast to eight games unbeaten versus clubs in the bottom half.

They have lost 21 Premier League games in 2021, a joint-league high alongside Southampton prior to Boxing Day. Another loss would equal the club top-flight record in a calendar year.

Joe Willock has failed to score in all 16 appearances this season, having scored eight in 14 matches in 2020-21.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won 1-0 in their two league games so far under manager Ralf Rangnick. He can become the first United boss to keep a clean sheet in his opening three league fixtures.

United are one short of becoming the first club to record 300 Premier League away victories.

They are the only club not to have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a Premier League match this season.

The Red Devils have not scored a set-piece goal (excluding penalties) since 18 April.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven Premier League goals against Newcastle, all coming in his past four league appearances against them.

Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in a career-best seven goals against Newcastle, scoring four and assisting three in seven Premier League games.

My Newcastle United XI Choose your Newcastle United starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United XI Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team