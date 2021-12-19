Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Postecoglou, Turnbull, McGinn

Former police commander Bernard Higgins has confirmed he will not be joining Celtic, with fans having protested against his prospective appointment to a senior role. (Sun)external-link

Ange Postecoglou joked "all of you were probably running a book on how long I'd last" as he reflected on his first trophy as Celtic manager, the Scottish League Cup secured by winning Sunday's final against Hibernian. (Record)external-link

Celtic's David Turnbull was in tears after injuring his hamstring and being force off in the Scottish League Cup final win over Hibs. (Sun)external-link

Manager Postecolgou says Turnbull's injury was down to fatigue. (Record)external-link

Hibernian caretaker boss David Gray says his side were denied a penalty for a "blatant push" by Carl Starfelt on Ryan Porteous. (Premier Sports via Expressexternal-link)

Gray wants to stay at Hibs, as they club near the appointment of a new manager. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)external-link

Hibs defender Paul McGinn believes the Scottish League Cup final should have been stopped for a substitution before Celtic scored their second and winning goal. (Sun)external-link

McGinn described Hampden referee John Beaton as "inept". (Herald - subscription required)external-link

Hibernian were not robbed at Hampden and leading Celtic for only 14 seconds was criminal, says former Easter Road striker Tam McManus. (Record)external-link

Aberdeen will be stronger following the January transfer, says manager Stephen Glass. (Press and Journal - subscription required)external-link

Jamie Walker would be "delighted" to stay at Hearts if given more opportunities to play. (Scotsman - subscription required)external-link

Barnsley left-back Callum Styles is being looked at by Celtic. (Sun)external-link

