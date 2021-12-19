Tottenham out of Europa Conference League after Uefa rules they forfeited final match
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham are out of the Europa Conference League after Uefa ruled they forfeited their final match against Rennes.
The match on 9 December was called off following a Covid outbreak, with 13 positive cases at the London club.
Uefa then said the match could not be rescheduled and referred the matter to its disciplinary body.
It awarded Rennes a 3-0 win and they top the group, with Vitesse runners-up and Spurs finishing third.
