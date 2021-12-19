Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City had never progressed beyond the first round of the FA Trophy

Truro City are out of the FA Trophy after losing 4-2 on penalties to National League side Dagenham and Redbridge following a 1-1 draw

After a scoreless first half the fifth-tier Daggers began to gain control and had two goals disallowed before Josh Walker's 76th-minute glancing header.

Andrew Neal levelled with two minutes to go just after Tyler Harvey had an equaliser disallowed for offside.

Harvey and Shane White had spot-kicks saved as Dagenham scored all four.

The third round tie was the furthest the White Tigers had ever progressed in the FA Trophy, having never previously been beyond the first round.