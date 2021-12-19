Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Torquay's players cut dejected figures after conceding late on at sixth-tier Tonbridge Angels

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has described his side as "nearly men" after their 2-1 loss at National League South side Tonbridge Angels in the FA Trophy third round.

Joe Turner's early goal put the hosts ahead before Danny Wright levelled for the Gulls after returning from injury.

But Ibrahim Olutade's winner late in the second half saw Tonbridge progress.

"In my opinion we didn't deserve anything with the way we played," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"There wasn't enough quality, which you would expect, we have got the quality, but it certainly didn't come out.

"We were nearly men, there were a few opportunities in the first half but we were nearly men - and I don't like that tag, but it was what we were.

"We're very disappointed but I've got to take it on the chin, they've got to take what we're telling them on the chin.

"They've got to be embarrassed for a little while until we play Yeovil, so we'll have to wait and see if we can pick them up for that."