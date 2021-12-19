Steven Schumacher took time to acknowledge the Argyle fans following his first victory as Plymouth boss

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher hopes a "smooth transition" to his leadership will lead to more positive results for the team.

Their 1-0 victory over Charlton ended a five-game winless run in League One.

Assistant manager Schumacher took over after Ryan Lowe left on 7 December.

"I think the players have appreciated that there hasn't been 'we're going to do this now lads' because they all know me and they know how we work, so quite a smooth transition," he said.

"It's hard for players when a manager goes unexpectedly, especially if he hasn't been sacked, it's tough because you're doing well and you think 'oh no, what's the new guy going to say'.

"But the new guy is someone who they know well and like and respect, so the players have been great and taken on board everything that we've done and given me everything in my three games, that's all I can ask for," he told BBC Radio Devon.

The win saw Argyle move up to fifth place in League One, five points outside the top two.

The Pilgrims had been leading the division before their spell of poor form, having not previously lost a league game since the opening day of the season.

"The players have stuck together, they haven't given in, they haven't started arguing with each other and I felt that they got their just rewards and finally got those three points on the board," added Schumacher.

"The character of these lads that we brought in in the summer, we did it for a reason, we knew that they were all good lads, good characters and good pros, and they've shown all season what they're all about.

"When you're on a great run of 16 or 17 unbeaten it's easy to stick together then, but when you haven't won in five it's not so easy."