St Johnstone v Ross County

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Aberdeen Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: Wednesday, 22 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:30

St Johnstone will be without Chris Kane, Eetu Vertainen and two other players who are isolating against Ross County on Wednesday.

Murray Davidson has missed recent games for the Perth side, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

County are a point above St Johnstone and a point below Dundee, who have played a game more.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay says midfielder Harry Paton is "touch and go" because of a calf problem.

Defender Alex Iacovitti has been nursing a hamstring injury.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We are going to be missing four players with the Covid rules and regulations. It's really out of our control. I can ask the players to be as safe as they can be, but players' wives work, people live with families.

"I'm not sure how to keep them safe and everybody available. They are testing every day now so it's a really hard one for myself. I find it really frustrating."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I don't look at it in any different way to any other game. We go to Perth knowing it is going to be tough game.

"We approach the St Johnstone game looking at them purely as a team, how they are playing at the moment, what their squad is going to look like and how we are going to play against each other. It is not any different to approaching any other game that we play."

Did you know? St Johnstone have only lost one of their past 12 league meetings with Ross County but County have lost just one of their past six league matches.