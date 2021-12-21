Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone19:45Ross CountyRoss County
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone v Ross County
Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Aberdeen
Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: Wednesday, 22 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW and the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:30

St Johnstone will be without Chris Kane, Eetu Vertainen and two other players who are isolating against Ross County on Wednesday.

Murray Davidson has missed recent games for the Perth side, who are bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

County are a point above St Johnstone and a point below Dundee, who have played a game more.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay says midfielder Harry Paton is "touch and go" because of a calf problem.

Defender Alex Iacovitti has been nursing a hamstring injury.

Pick your St Johnstone XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Ross County XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We are going to be missing four players with the Covid rules and regulations. It's really out of our control. I can ask the players to be as safe as they can be, but players' wives work, people live with families.

"I'm not sure how to keep them safe and everybody available. They are testing every day now so it's a really hard one for myself. I find it really frustrating."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I don't look at it in any different way to any other game. We go to Perth knowing it is going to be tough game.

"We approach the St Johnstone game looking at them purely as a team, how they are playing at the moment, what their squad is going to look like and how we are going to play against each other. It is not any different to approaching any other game that we play."

Did you know? St Johnstone have only lost one of their past 12 league meetings with Ross County but County have lost just one of their past six league matches.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers19153141142748
2Celtic18132339112841
3Hearts1996427171033
4Motherwell198472326-328
5Dundee Utd197481520-525
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian186572021-123
8Livingston195591524-920
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee1944111735-1816
11Ross County183692432-815
12St Johnstone183510920-1114
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport