Jurgen Klopp, who was booked, had afters with referee Paul Tierney

Omricon wrought havoc on the football schedule, Mikel Arteta won it with the kids and referee Paul Tierney probably won't be on Jurgen Klopp's Christmas card list.

Not many games went ahead this weekend, but those that did were packed full of talking points.

Here are the best tweets from the action.

1. This graphic has had quite a heat map

There was absolute chaos throughout men's and women's football over the weekend, with a massive number of matches postponed because of players missing through Covid-19.

It's been a stressful time for a lot of people, including, on the less troubling end of the spectrum, journalists trying to come up with new ways to visualise these kinds of stories.

2. Has VAR had too much eggnog?

Sunday's meeting between Tottenham and Liverpool was riddled with controversy.

Despite the fact that the entire world seemed to agree that Tottenham's Harry Kane should have been sent off for a reckless foul on Andy Robertson in the first half and that Liverpool's Diogo Jota should have been awarded a penalty for a foul by Emerson Royal, VAR decided to ignore both incidents.

Robertson was subsequently shown a second yellow card after a VAR review for a foul late in the game. Some were left speculating about the inconsistency.

Earlier in the day, no penalty was given when Ederson wiped out Newcastle's Ryan Fraser.

Alan Shearer wasn't happy.

Spectacle retailers are.

3. Milner sees the future

When James Milner posted this on Saturday, everyone thought the same thing: does he realise the game hasn't been played yet?

Either way, he was right.

4. Emotional stuff

Sports Personality of the Year took place on Sunday evening and, among the accolades, there was a special mention for Arsenal and Scotland's Jen Beattie.

5. Parlour games

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice for Arsenal as they beat Leeds 4-1 on Saturday - and was voted star man in our player-rater.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour is taking all the credit for the 20-year-old's form.

6. Young guns blazing

That win for Arsenal against Leeds rewarded Mikel Arteta's faith in his youngsters.

7. Draft exclusion

Over in the United States, the National Women's Soccer League draft took place, where those identified as the best college players were picked by various teams. It's a reminder that Americans treat selecting a squad the same way one would have done in any UK playground.

8. Leaving under a cloud

This tweet from BBC Scotland had a few people wondering whether Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright may have grounds for unfair dismissal.

In fact, Wright's sacking had nothing to do with his inability to manipulate the weather, but much more to do with Kilmarnock's poor form. The Scottish Championship side, who were relegated from the Premiership in the summer, have suffered four defeats in the past five league games.

9. Copa load of this

Leandro Paredes posted this picture with Paris St-Germain and Argentina team-mates Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria. The caption translates as "in good company".

We're sure it's entirely incidental that the Copa America trophy they won together in July is also in the shot.

10. Fond memories

Croatia's Dejan Lovren was in reflective mood on Instagram, thinking back with warm thoughts to the time he floored a pitch invader during the 2018 World Cup.

11. The shy and retiring type

And finally, it's comforting to know that, well into his 55th year, Eric Cantona is as much a shrinking violet as ever.

He and his wife Rachida Brakni are modelling here for artist Hassan Hajaj. Is it more Marrakech or Mad-chester?