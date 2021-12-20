Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena 3-1 Linfield: Sky Blues into League Cup semi-finals

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey knows his team face a massive task to overcome Premiership champions Linfield at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

A win over United would see Linfield return to the top while Ballymena are up to seventh after winning four of their last five league outings.

"I saw them beat Larne on Friday and there was a power, pace and strength about them," said Jeffrey.

"We know how tough it is going to be but we'll give it our best."

Linfield are also in cracking league form, dropping just two points in their last six games and sitting two points behind leaders Cliftonville.

Ballymena secured a 3-1 win over Linfield in the League Cup last month and Windsor boss David Healy believes a tough test awaits his side.

Jeffrey praise

"David spoke to me after the Larne game and he was worryingly hugely complimentary about our performance and result," said Healy.

"He is a wily as they come and I've huge amount of time for him. He'll know coming to Linfield what he's going to face but I know the type of team we're going to play - we need to be sure we're ready."

Basement side Warrenpoint Town travel to take on Dungannon Swifts in a relegation battle at Stangmore Park.

Point lost 1-0 to fellow strugglers Portadown on Saturday and Milltown manager Barry Gray wants an improvement in the final third against the Swifts, who would move out of the `bottom two with a win.

"The reality is the workrate and performances have been good but we've got to be far more ruthless in front of goal." said Gray.

"We created numerous opportunities against Portadown that could've changed the game but we weren't ruthless enough to take them.

"If we keep missing chances on Tuesday night we'll find ourselves in a similar position - if we don't punish teams we can expect nothing more."