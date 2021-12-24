Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons

Amy Irons fought out a high-scoring Sportscene Predictions draw with James McFadden last weekend.

And for Sunday's fixtures, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter is aiming to get her sixth win of the season against former Partick Thistle striker Kris Doolan.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy Irons Kris Doolan
St Johnstone v Celtic (12:30)1-30-2
Aberdeen v Dundee1-11-0
Dundee United v Hibernian0-11-1
Hearts v Ross County2-12-1
Motherwell v Livingston2-21-0
Rangers v St Mirren2-13-0

All games Sunday at 15:00 GMT unless stated

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Tam Cowan60
Charlie Adam60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Allan Preston30
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy780
Pundits1070
Amy v Pundits
P17W5D3L10

