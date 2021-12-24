Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons fought out a high-scoring Sportscene Predictions draw with James McFadden last weekend.
And for Sunday's fixtures, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter is aiming to get her sixth win of the season against former Partick Thistle striker Kris Doolan.
There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.
|Amy Irons
|Kris Doolan
|St Johnstone v Celtic (12:30)
|1-3
|0-2
|Aberdeen v Dundee
|1-1
|1-0
|Dundee United v Hibernian
|0-1
|1-1
|Hearts v Ross County
|2-1
|2-1
|Motherwell v Livingston
|2-2
|1-0
|Rangers v St Mirren
|2-1
|3-0
All games Sunday at 15:00 GMT unless stated
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|James McFadden
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Allan Preston
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|780
|Pundits
|1070
|Amy v Pundits
|P17
|W5
|D3
|L10