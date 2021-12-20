Women's Continental League Cup: Holders Chelsea to face West Ham
Holders Chelsea will travel to West Ham United in the quarter-finals of the FA Women's Continental League Cup.
Last year's finalists Bristol City will play Charlton Athletic, Leicester City or Manchester City as one match still needs to be played in the group stage of the tournament due to a Covid-19 postponement.
Chelsea and Arsenal - who host Manchester United - have joined at the last-eight stage due to their Champions League commitments.
Ties will be played on 19-20 January.
Draw in full
West Ham United v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Charlton Athletic, Leicester City or Manchester City v Bristol City
Arsenal v Manchester United