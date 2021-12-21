Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby's next game is at home to West Bromwich Albion on 27 December

Derby County's administrators remain hopeful of being able to announce a preferred bidder this week.

The administrators met fans' groups on 15 December to outline the position.

In the minutes of the meeting published on Monday evening, the administrators say they now expect to complete a sale "in or around February 2022".

They said last week that they expected to announce a preferred bidder for the up-for-sale Championship club by this side of Christmas.

Although six more days have elapsed since then, BBC Sport understands that the situation remains as it was outlined to supporters.

It is understood that three significant potential buyers remain in talks over the club.

The administrators remain in "positive" discussions with HMRC, who are owed £29.3m, but no agreement has yet been reached over this debt.

In addition, the club are also trying to reach an agreement with Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers, both of whom have outstanding claims against Derby.

The timescale will be a worry for manager Wayne Rooney, whose side are bottom of the table, 17 points from safety as a result of the 21-point deduction imposed on Derby by the English Football League, partly from going into administration but also financial rule infringements on accounts yet to be published.

However, the administrators have told the fans it is not certain player sales in January will be required.

"Player sales have not been considered in detail," they said. "Once a preferred bidder is established, we will be able to better assess whether they will be necessary."