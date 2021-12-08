Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City will get their season under way against Dundalk

Derry City will begin and end their 2022 Premier Division campaign against Dundalk.

The opener is at Oriel Park on 18 February with the final match at the Brandywell on 4 November.

The Candystripes, who finished fourth last season, take on champions Shamrock Rovers in their first home on 25 February.

Rovers begin their defence of the title against UCD at Tallaght Stadium on 18 February.

City will meet derby rivals Finn Harps four times, with visits to Ballybofey on 8 April and 15 July while the Brandywell hosts matches on 27 May and 7 October.

Derry will be aiming to win the Premier Division title for the first time since 1997.

The League of Ireland season will conclude with the FAI Cup final on 13 November.