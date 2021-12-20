Tuesdaypages

TuesdaypagesLast updated on 20 December 202120 December 2021.From the section FootballThe decision to keep the festive fixture list unchanged dominates the back pages on TuesdayThe Metro points to Premier League fixtures going aheadThe Guardian says there could be restrictions placed on players who have not been vaccinatedThe Times highlights the fact 16% of Premier League players have not received one vaccinationThe Express says Pep Guardiola has spoken to Phil Foden and Jack Grealish about maintaining professional standards over the festive periodLike The Sun, The Star uses the 'Play on' headline to highlight the Premier League decision