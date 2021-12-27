Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton15:00TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte could become the first Tottenham manager to go unbeaten in their first seven league games in charge of the club

TEAM NEWS

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl could have Nathan Tella available if he returns a negative Covid test.

However, defenders Lyanco and Jack Stephens are still in self-isolation so miss out.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Ryan Sessegnon remain on the sidelines due to injury, while Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt with a calf injury.

The likes of Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Bryan Gil could be handed starts by head coach Antonio Conte.

Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Harry Kane

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Since their return to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton have lost a club record 13 top-flight matches against Tottenham.
  • Spurs are undefeated on seven of their past nine Premier League visits to St Mary's, including a 5-2 win last season.

Southampton

  • Southampton's win over West Ham was their first in seven matches.
  • James Ward-Prowse is just the fourth player in Premier League history to score 10 penalties and 10 direct free-kicks, after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ian Harte.
  • The Saints haven't won their final league game in any of the last 10 years (D5, L5), since beating Huddersfield 4-1 in League One in 2010.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost just once at home in the league this season, and are unbeaten in their last five at St Mary's. It is their longest undefeated run at home in the top flight since going nine games between March and October 2016.

Tottenham

  • Tottenham have lost just one of their last 12 final league matches to a year, a 3-1 home defeat to Wolves in 2018.
  • Their last two wins in their concluding game of the year both came against Southampton - 4-1 in 2016, and 5-2 in 2017.
  • Antonio Conte's side have failed to score in their last two away league games and managed just 15 shots combined in those games. They haven't gone three without a goal away from home since March 2014 under Tim Sherwood.
  • This is their first Premier League away game in 51 days, since a goalless draw at Everton on 7 November. It's the longest gap any side has had between away games in a single campaign in the competition (excluding lockdown).
  • Son Heung-min has been directly involved in a career-best 12 goals in 11 Premier League games against Southampton, scoring nine and assisting three.

My Southampton XI

Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Tottenham Hotspur XI

Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19152250123847
2Liverpool18125150153541
3Chelsea19125242132941
4Arsenal1911263223935
5Tottenham169252119229
6West Ham188463024628
7Man Utd168352624227
8Wolves187471314-125
9Brighton175841617-123
10Leicester176473033-322
11Aston Villa1871102428-422
12Crystal Palace184862427-320
13Brentford175572124-320
14Southampton184861928-920
15Everton175482129-819
16Leeds183781836-1816
17Watford1641112131-1013
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle1817101841-2310
20Norwich182412839-3110
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport