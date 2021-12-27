Watford v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Since winning four consecutive league games between late October and early November, David Moyes' West Ham side have only managed to win one of their last seven top-flight matches

TEAM NEWS

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri remains without Kwadwo Baah, Peter Etebo, Ben Foster, Christian Kabasele, Nicolas Nkoulou and Ismaila Sarr.

However, Francisco Sierralta is available after recovering from a hamstring injury.

West Ham are again without the key defensive trio of Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

Manager David Moyes could make changes after their loss to Southampton on Boxing Day.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have lost four of their last five Premier League games against West Ham, which is more than they had in their first nine versus the Hammers.

West Ham have scored 10 times in their last three matches versus the Hornets, having only managed nine goals in their previous nine top-flight games against them.

Watford

Watford won their last league game in both 2019 (v Aston Villa) and 2020 (v Norwich).

They have lost four of their last five league home games, which is as many as they had in their previous 15 at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets are looking to avoid losing three consecutive home league games within the same top-flight season for the first time since 1987-88, when they had a run of five between February and April.

Emmanuel Dennis has been directly involved in nine goals in his last seven Premier League games (five goals, four assists).

West Ham

West Ham are without a win in five games in all competitions.

Since David Moyes' first league game back in charge in January 2020, no club has scored more goals from corner situations than the 23 the Hammers have in the Premier League.

Against Southampton, West Ham suffered their first home defeat against an opponent starting the day in the bottom half of the Premier League table since December 2019, ending a run of 18 games of this type without defeat.

West Ham have won their final league game in just one of the last 12 years, beating Southampton 2-1 in 2015. They last won their last game of the year away from home in 2003.

The Hammers have lost three of their last four Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 17.

