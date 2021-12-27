Crystal Palace v Norwich City

Premier League
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha remonstrates with the referee against Spurs on Boxing Day
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is suspended after his Boxing Day red card

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha, who is banned after his red card in the Boxing Day defeat to Tottenham.

Palace, who had requested the Spurs game be postponed, will monitor their Covid-19 cases, with head coach Patrick Vieira among those who tested positive.

Norwich have also been hit by a surge in Covid cases, with goalkeeper Tim Krul among those missing for the 5-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Head coach Dean Smith says playing another game so soon is "ridiculous".

Norwich's lengthy injury list includes Christoph Zimmermann (ankle), Grant Hanley (shoulder) and Andrew Omobamidele (back).

Norwich have conceded 11 goals in their last four PL games and have not scored in any of those matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Norwich (W3, D2).
  • Norwich are winless in their past 16 away league games at Crystal Palace (D5, L11).

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have lost four of their last six league matches (W1, D1).
  • Since their return to the top flight in 2013-14, Palace have failed to score in 118 Premier League games, 18 more than any other side in that time.
  • But they have scored in each of their last eight league games at Selhurst Park, their longest-ever scoring streak in Premier League home games.
  • Palace haven't won their final league game in any of the last nine calendar years.
  • Patrick Vieira's side have only won three of their last 24 Premier League matches without Wilfried Zaha (D3 L18).

Norwich City

  • Norwich have lost their last four league games.
  • They have scored just eight league goals this season, failing to score in 12 of their 18 Premier League fixtures.
  • The Canaries have drawn their final league game in four of the last five calendar years, with their last such victory coming in 2015 against Aston Villa.
  • Norwich's only victory in 27 Premier League games in London came this season at Brentford.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19152250123847
2Liverpool18125150153541
3Chelsea19125242132941
4Arsenal1911263223935
5Tottenham169252119229
6West Ham188463024628
7Man Utd168352624227
8Wolves187471314-125
9Brighton175841617-123
10Leicester176473033-322
11Aston Villa1871102428-422
12Crystal Palace184862427-320
13Brentford175572124-320
14Southampton184861928-920
15Everton175482129-819
16Leeds183781836-1816
17Watford1641112131-1013
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle1817101841-2310
20Norwich182412839-3110
View full Premier League table

