Southend United 2-1 Barnet

Match ends, Southend United 2, Barnet 1.
Matthew Dennis' double saw Southend move up to 13th in the National League after a 2-1 win over Barnet.
Dennis scored twice in the first-half to make it back-to-back wins for the Shrimpers while Barnet suffered their third consecutive loss.
Dennis made an instant impact for Southend in the fourth minute after scoring from a rebounded shot.
He then doubled the lead in the 27th minute after Aston Oxborough saved Tom Clifford's initial shot, and was able to tap in the rebound.
Barnet pulled a goal back in the 36th minute through Adam Marriott, who hit home a low shot, but the Bees were unable to end their losing run.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arnold
- 3Ralph
- 5Hobson
- 20Atkinson
- 22Lopata
- 12Clifford
- 24DemetriouBooked at 45mins
- 38Husin
- 10Dalby
- 11PowellSubstituted forDunneat 83'minutes
- 30DennisBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 8Dunne
- 23Andeng-Ndi
- 25Wood
- 27Davies
- 35Kensdale
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Oxborough
- 2Thomas
- 3Howe
- 10Powell
- 28Woods
- 6Richards-Everton
- 15GreenidgeBooked at 24mins
- 11Mason-ClarkSubstituted forFlanaganat 73'minutes
- 18FonguckSubstituted forPayneat 84'minutes
- 7HallSubstituted forEnigbokan-Bloomfieldat 63'minutes
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 4Payne
- 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 16Flanagan
- 20Tasdemir
- 24Askew
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
- Attendance:
- 6,036
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 2, Barnet 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Josh Payne replaces Wesley Fonguck.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. James Dunne replaces Callum Powell.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Kian Flanagan replaces Ephron Mason-Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Mason Bloomfield replaces Robert Hall.
Second Half
Second Half begins Southend United 2, Barnet 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Southend United 2, Barnet 1.
Booking
Jason Demetriou (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Barnet 1. Adam Marriott (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 2, Barnet 0. Matthew Dennis (Southend United).
Booking
Matthew Dennis (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Reiss Greenidge (Barnet) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 1, Barnet 0. Matthew Dennis (Southend United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.