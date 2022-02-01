National League
SouthendSouthend United2BarnetBarnet1

Southend United 2-1 Barnet

Matthew Dennis' double saw Southend move up to 13th in the National League after a 2-1 win over Barnet.

Dennis scored twice in the first-half to make it back-to-back wins for the Shrimpers while Barnet suffered their third consecutive loss.

Dennis made an instant impact for Southend in the fourth minute after scoring from a rebounded shot.

He then doubled the lead in the 27th minute after Aston Oxborough saved Tom Clifford's initial shot, and was able to tap in the rebound.

Barnet pulled a goal back in the 36th minute through Adam Marriott, who hit home a low shot, but the Bees were unable to end their losing run.

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Ralph
  • 5Hobson
  • 20Atkinson
  • 22Lopata
  • 12Clifford
  • 24DemetriouBooked at 45mins
  • 38Husin
  • 10Dalby
  • 11PowellSubstituted forDunneat 83'minutes
  • 30DennisBooked at 24mins

Substitutes

  • 8Dunne
  • 23Andeng-Ndi
  • 25Wood
  • 27Davies
  • 35Kensdale

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Oxborough
  • 2Thomas
  • 3Howe
  • 10Powell
  • 28Woods
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 15GreenidgeBooked at 24mins
  • 11Mason-ClarkSubstituted forFlanaganat 73'minutes
  • 18FonguckSubstituted forPayneat 84'minutes
  • 7HallSubstituted forEnigbokan-Bloomfieldat 63'minutes
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 4Payne
  • 9Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 16Flanagan
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 24Askew
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Attendance:
6,036

