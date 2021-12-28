National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium, England

Dagenham & Redbridge v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 5Wright
  • 28Zouma
  • 8Sagaf
  • 19Ling
  • 2Reynolds
  • 12Robinson
  • 20da Silva Vilhete
  • 10Balanta
  • 24Morias
  • 21Akanbi

Substitutes

  • 7Walker
  • 11Weston
  • 13Strizovic
  • 14Saunders
  • 18Scott

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 37Walker
  • 3Kinsella
  • 16Jordan
  • 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 32Webb
  • 25Watts
  • 4Wagstaff
  • 21Shroll
  • 23Harris
  • 27Willard
  • 20Ndjoli

Substitutes

  • 1Walker
  • 7Whittingham
  • 10Berkeley-Agyepong
  • 14Glover
  • 18Sylla
Referee:
Lloyd Wood

Match details to follow.

Tuesday 28th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield18116136152139
2Halifax19123431161539
3Boreham Wood18115228131538
4Bromley20115436231338
5Wrexham20106435201536
6Solihull Moors2010642820836
7Notts County19105433221135
8Stockport19103634231133
9Dag & Red20102839261332
10Grimsby19102731211032
11Yeovil199462018231
12Torquay208393132-127
13Altrincham207493434025
14Woking2081113131025
15Eastleigh187472124-325
16Barnet197482431-725
17Aldershot2063112433-921
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Southend1944111631-1516
20Weymouth1943122138-1715
21Maidenhead United1843111938-1915
22King's Lynn1932141740-2311
23Dover2004161545-30-8
View full National League table

