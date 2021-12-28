Dagenham & Redbridge v Aldershot Town

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 5Wright
- 28Zouma
- 8Sagaf
- 19Ling
- 2Reynolds
- 12Robinson
- 20da Silva Vilhete
- 10Balanta
- 24Morias
- 21Akanbi
Substitutes
- 7Walker
- 11Weston
- 13Strizovic
- 14Saunders
- 18Scott
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 37Walker
- 3Kinsella
- 16Jordan
- 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 32Webb
- 25Watts
- 4Wagstaff
- 21Shroll
- 23Harris
- 27Willard
- 20Ndjoli
Substitutes
- 1Walker
- 7Whittingham
- 10Berkeley-Agyepong
- 14Glover
- 18Sylla
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
Match details to follow.